UPDATE 1-Capital One reaches settlement with former executives

* Capital One to receive $20 mln settlement
* BankUnited to not open branch in Tristate area until Jan.
31, 2013
June 19 Capital One Financial Corp has
reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit filed against its
former employees and current BankUnited Inc executives
John Kanas and John Bohlsen.
Capital One will receive $20 million under the settlement,
an amount BankUnited Chief Executive Kanas and chief lending
officer Bohlsen have agreed to pay, the lender said in a
statement.
Kanas was sued by Capital One for breach of contract in July
last year over obligations under his non-competition agreements
with the bank. The lawsuit also named Bohlsen, who earlier led
Capital One's commercial-banking business.
Under the settlement, BankUnited has agreed to not open a
bank branch in the Tristate area until Jan. 31, 2013, Capital
One said in a statement.
Kanas and Bohlsen, who have maintained that they were fully
compliant with their terms of agreement with Capital One, denied
any liability and made no admission of wrongdoing, according to
the statement.