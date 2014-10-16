UPDATE 1-Capital One profit misses estimates on higher loan loss provision

* Third-quarter net profit $1.86/share vs est $1.94
* Provision for loan losses up 17 pct to $993 mln
* Net interest income down 1 pct to about $4.50 bln
(Adds details)
Oct 16 Capital One Financial Corp, one
of the largest credit card issuers in the United States,
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as it set aside
more money to cover soured loans.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell
2.9 percent to $1.06 billion, or $1.86 per share, for the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.09 billion, or $1.84 per share,
a year earlier.
Capital One raised its provision for credit losses by 17
percent to $993 million, from a year earlier.
Total net revenue was nearly flat at $5.64 billion.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.94 per share on
revenue of $5.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Larger rival American Express Co reported a rise in
quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by U.S. customers spending
more using its credit cards and a rise in net interest income.
Capital One's net interest income - the difference between
what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits - fell about 1
percent to $4.50 billion in the quarter.
The company's net charge-off rate - the percentage of loans
written off as unrecoverable - was 1.52 percent, a decrease of
40 basis points from a year earlier.
McLean, Virginia-based Capital One shares closed at $78.53
on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)