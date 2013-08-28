Capital Power to sell three U.S. power plants to Emera

TORONTO Aug 28 Capital Power Corp has
agreed to sell its three U.S. natural gas-fired power generation
facilities in New England to Emera Inc for $541
million, to stabilize earnings and reduce its exposure to risk.
Edmonton, Alberta-based Capital Power, which announced the
transaction on Wednesday, said the sale of the three merchant
generation facilities reflects changes in the North American
power markets in recent years.
Several power companies have recently begun to sell or spin
off their merchant units to focus on their rate-based regulated
operations, as power prices hover near their lowest in a decade.
In March, Ameren Corp agreed to sell its merchant
generation business to Dynegy Inc to focus on its
rate-regulated electric, natural gas and transmission business.
This deal came close on the heels of Dominion Resources Inc's
move to sell three of its power plants.
Merchant plants operate in a deregulated market, and their
owners must recover the cost of operating the plant from energy
sales. Rate-based plants are built and operated by a regulated
utilities to serve the companies' retail clients.
Merchant operators have been hurt as power prices have been
weak in many regions in the United States as record production
from shale fields has pushed natural gas prices to decade lows.
Gas was used to produce about 30 percent of U.S. electricity in
2012, up from 25 percent in 2011, according to federal data.
Emera, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is the main power
supplier to the province, through its subsidiary Nova Scotia
Power Inc.
The three plants being sold by Capital Power are Bridgeport
Energy, a 520-megawatt power station in Bridgeport, Connecticut;
Tiverton Power, a 265-megawatt power station in Tiverton, Rhode
Island; and Rumford Power, a 265-megawatt plant in Rumford,
Maine.
"The sale proceeds for the New England assets will be
redeployed to reduce our merchant risk profile and provide more
predictable earnings and cash flow," Capital Power's chief
executive, Brian Vaasjo, said in a statement.
The company said it will now focus on merchant power
activities in Alberta. The company said it plans to continue
pursuing growth in contracted power generation across North
America.
The company will wind down its commodity and energy trading
business outside Alberta before year end, and close its Toronto
office immediately, and its Chicago office in 2014.