Capital Power loss widen on higher costs, unplanned outages

July 26 North American independent power
producer Capital Power Corp posted a wider
second-quarter loss on higher costs and unplanned outages.
The company said it expects full-year 2012 normalized
earnings to be slightly under the low end of its target range of
C$1.50 to C$1.70 per share, if weak power prices continue.
Net loss attributable to shareholders was C$32 million or a
loss of 50 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of
C$25 million or 67 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
"Second-quarter financial performance is typically weaker
due to seasonally lower power prices and outage scheduling," CEO
Brian Vaasjo said.
Revenue fell 45 percent to C$261 million.
Normalized earnings attributable to shareholders were C$5
million or earned 7 Canadian cents per share.
Normalized earnings for the quarter were about C$8 million
below expectations due to an unplanned outage at the Bridgeport
power station and higher maintenance and fuel costs at the North
Carolina facilities, Capital Power said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of 23
Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at C$23.63 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.