Talks to sell Capital Safety reignited - FT

LONDON Oct 31 Arle Capital Partners, the former buyout arm of Candover Investments , has reignited talks to sell Capital Safety Group, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Arle Capital, the buyout group that was spun out of Candover in April, last month halted preparations for a sales auction after market turmoil triggered by Europe's sovereign debt crisis threatened to derail the process.

But it has since received approaches for the UK-based safety harness maker worth up to 1 billion pounds including debt, the FT report said.

The FT said several private equity groups including Cinven and Warburg Pincus have engaged in informal discussions over a possible deal.

The negotiations are at an early stage but, if successful, the producer of fall protection and rescue equipment would have the third private-equity owner in a row, according to the article.

Arle Capital was not immediately reachable by Reuters for comment outside regular UK business hours. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)