RPT-UPDATE 1-CSC says malls perform robustly in Q3

* Mall performance robust against difficult environment
* Says expects UK low growth environment to continue
* Q3 occupancy at 97 pct, unchanged from Q2
* Footfall across portfolio up 2 percent in Q3
LONDON, Oct 31 British mall owner Capital
Shopping Centres said its shopping centres said
performed robustly against a challenging third-quarter economic
and retail background, and expects the low-growth environment to
continue for some time.
CSC said in an IMS for the period July 1 to end-October
that the company was well placed to benefit
from structural changes facing the retail
sector , driven by the economic headwinds and
changing consumer behaviour and technologies .
Occupancy across CSC's portfolio was 97 percent, unchanged
from the previous quarter. Footfall at its malls had stayed
strong, and was up 2 percent in the year to date.
"As evidenced by a 97 percent occupancy level, CSC has
delivered a robust operational performance in the period in the
face of a challenging economic and retail background," Chief
Executive David Fischel said in the statement.
CSC said it expects the UK will continue to face a low
growth environment, a challenging retail market and a restricted
financing market for real estate, as the Euro zone debt crisis
created more uncertainty and affected investment decisions.
The company appointed Mike Butterworth, managing director of
the Trafford Centre mall, as its new chief operating officer.
On Tuesday, Simon Property said would not revisit buying the
company after Capital Shopping rebuffed its takeover offer.
($1 = 0.623 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)