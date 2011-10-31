UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Capitec to issue $110 mln in new shares

* Issuing 4.6 mln new shares, nearly 5 pct of shares in
issue
* Shares fall nearly 4 pct
(Adds analyst quote)
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 South African retail lender
Capitec Bank said it would raise up to $110 million by
issuing new shares to fund its expansion and boost capital ahead
of new global banking requirements.
Capitec, a small but fast-growing retail bank, has been
chipping away at the market share of South Africa's "big four"
banks by offering lower fees and keeping its branches open
later.
The bank said in a statement on Monday it would issue up to
4.6 million new shares, representing nearly 5 percent of its
current stock in issue. Shares of the bank tumbled more than 4
percent on the news.
"They are growing so rapidly," said Harry Botha, an
investment analyst at Avior Research.
"It will be dilutionary, but longer term, (the issuance) is
the right thing to do because they need capital to expand."
The bank expects to raise as much as 850 million rand ($110
million) through the issuance, said Finance Director Andre du
Plessis, adding that the extra capital could help with stricter
global banking requirements.
"We don't know what the rules are. All banks are waiting for
the outcome. When the rules are finalised everyone will have to
go the market to raise money," du Plessis told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
"We don't want to be in the washing machine with all the
others."
South African banks are relatively well capitalised, but the
Reserve Bank expects they will struggle to meet some of the new
global benchmarks under discussion, such as requirements on
short-term liquid assets.
Absa , the South African bank majority-owned by
Barclays , has said it will need $43 million this year
to boost its liquidity buffer.
South Africa's other major banks include Standard Bank
, FirstRand Ltd and Nedbank Group .
Capitec said some of the proceeds would go into increasing
its presence across South Africa. The bank plans to have a total
of 510 branches by the end of the year, up from 490 now.
Capitec's target is to open 50 new branches annually at the
cost of about 1.2 million rand each, du Plessis said.
"On a profit basis, we normally break even within six months
of opening a branch," he said from bank's Stellenbosch offices.
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit is acting as
sole lead manager and bookrunner for the placing.
Capitec said in January it had raised about 1.05 billion
rand in a cash call that had represented 10 percent of the
company's issued shares.
Capitec's shares have gained more than 9 percent in the
year-to-date. They were down 3.7 percent at 183 rand at 1306
GMT. Johannesburg's broad All-Share index was down 1.3
percent.
($1 = 7.713 South African Rand)
(Editing by David Dolan and Helen Massy-Beresford)