Capmark's $147 million lawsuit against Goldman thrown out

* Judge says Capmark contradicted earlier statements
* Dispute stems from Capmark's 2009 restructuring
* Lawsuit accused lender Goldman of conflicts of interest
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 9 A federal judge halted a bid
by real estate lender Capmark Financial Group to
recover $147 million from Goldman Sachs in connection
with alleged conflicts of interest stemming from Capmark's debt
restructuring.
In a written ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert
Sweet in Manhattan said Capmark's arguments were barred because
they contradicted statements it made in 2010, while bankrupt.
Capmark had accused Goldman of obtaining the payments by
taking advantage of its dual role as one of Capmark's lenders
while also holding a seat on its board.
Goldman acquired a 74 percent stake in Capmark in 2006, in
connection with advancing $8.7 billion in credit facilities. It
later placed Bradley Gross, one of its managing directors, on
Capmark's board.
In May 2009, Capmark entered into a new, $1.5 billion credit
facility to help it repay some of the initial debt. It contends
that it paid Goldman $147 million in connection with reducing
the size of the loan, a deal Goldman could manipulate because of
its presence on the company's board.
Capmark filed for bankruptcy about five months later, in
October 2009.
Sweet dismissed the lawsuit, saying Capmark flip-flopped on
statements it made while in bankruptcy.
In 2010, as part of a settlement of similar claims in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Capmark argued that the Goldman
loan restructuring was the "hard-fought" result of
"arm's-length" negotiations.
That argument benefited Capmark because the settlement saved
the company millions of dollars, Sweet said. Capmark cannot now
present an argument that "requires a finding that the ...
negotiations were not conducted at arm's length," Sweet said.
A spokesperson for Capmark could not immediately be reached
for comment. A lawyer for the company did not return a call.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally said the bank was "pleased
the claims were dismissed."
The case is Capmark Financial Group Inc et al v. Goldman
Sachs Credit Partners LP et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-07511.