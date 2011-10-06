UPDATE 2-Capstone to move to higher copper grades in Q4

* Q4 output at Cozamin to meet or exceed Q3 levels
* On target to meet FY output outlook
* Shares jump 6 pct
Oct 6 Capstone Mining said
fourth-quarter copper output at its Cozamin mine in Mexico could
meet or exceed July-September levels as it looks to produce from
the higher grade Avoca area in the region, sending its shares up
6 percent.
Vancouver-based Capstone also expects copper grades to
increase in the fourth quarter at Minto, its other operating
mine in Yukon, Canada.
The miner, which also has two development projects in Chile
and British Columbia, said it is on course to meet its full-year
production target of 80-85 million pounds of copper in
concentrates.
However, combined production from both mines fell to 20.6
million pounds of copper in the third quarter, from 21.2 million
pounds in the April-June period, hurt by lower grades.
The company's shares were up 4 percent at C$2.80 on Thursday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They had earlier touched a high
of C$2.84.
