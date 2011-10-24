UPDATE 1-Capstone to raise $75 mln in discounted bought deal

Oct 24 Canada's Capstone Infrastructure Corp
said it would raise C$75 million in a discounted bought
deal, to repay part of funds used to acquire Bristol Water.
The company will sell 12 million common shares at C$6.25
each to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities and RBC
Capital.
The offering price is about 5 percent lower than the stock's
Monday close of C$6.60.
The underwriters can also choose to buy 1.8 million
additional common shares within 30 days after the offer closes,
which would raise the size to C$86.2 million, Capstone said in a
statement.
The offering is expected to close by November 10.
In October, Capstone had bought a 70 percent stake in
Bristol Water, a British unit of France's Suez Environnement
for C$215 million.
In a bought deal, an underwriter or syndicate buys shares
from a company before selling them on to the public, reducing
risk and uncertainty for the issuer.
Shares of the company closed at C$6.60 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)