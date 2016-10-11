版本:
2016年 10月 12日

Canada's Capstone Mining reports fatality at a Mexico mine

Oct 11 Canadian miner Capstone Mining Corp announced the death of a miner after a fatal accident at its Cozamin Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico.

The miner was struck by a piece of mobile equipment in transit. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Capstone said that Cozamin's management team temporarily suspended operations, which would resume later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

