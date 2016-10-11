Canada's Capstone Mining reports fatality at a Mexico mine

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Canadian miner Capstone Mining Corp announced the death of a miner after a fatal accident at its Cozamin Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico.
The miner was struck by a piece of mobile equipment in transit. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Capstone said that Cozamin's management team temporarily suspended operations, which would resume later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.