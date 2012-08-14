CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-RESEARCH ALERT-NBF raises Capstone Infrastructure target

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
(Corrects rating to sector perform after broker issues official correction)
Aug 14 Capstone Infrastructure Corp : * National Bank Financial raises Capstone Infrastructure Corp price target to C$4.50 from C$4; rating sector perform
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.