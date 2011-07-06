UPDATE 1-Capstone Q2 production rises 27 pct sequentially

BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP announces pricing of public offering of 3.75 mln common units
July 6 Canada's Capstone Mining Corp said second-quarter production at its Cozamin and Minto mines rose 27 percent sequentially, and it backed its full-year production forecast.
Combined production was 21.2 million pounds of copper in concentrates, the company said in a statement.
Production at the Cozamin mine in Mexico is expected to continue to stabilize at higher levels as additional stopes are placed into production, the company said.
Contract pre-crushing at the Minto mine in Yukon will continue until permanent improvements are implemented later in the year, it added.
Capstone, which is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug. 15, maintained its full-year production forecast of 80-85 million pounds of copper in concentrates. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
