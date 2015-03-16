MOVES-Capita Asset boosts AIFM team with two appointments

March 16 Capita Asset Services, a unit of British outsourcing group Capita Plc, said it appointed Mary Bruen and Joe O'Donnell to strengthen its alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) capabilities.

Bruen joins the firm as a functional director after working with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

O'Donnell joins as head of investment risk for Capita Financial Managers (Ireland) Ltd. Prior to joining Capita, he worked as a director of Prescient Fund Management Ltd. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore)