MOVES-Capita Asset boosts AIFM team with two appointments

BRIEF-Chipotle names Scott Boatwright chief restaurant officer
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Capita Asset Services, a unit of British outsourcing group Capita Plc, said it appointed Mary Bruen and Joe O'Donnell to strengthen its alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) capabilities.
Bruen joins the firm as a functional director after working with PricewaterhouseCoopers.
O'Donnell joins as head of investment risk for Capita Financial Managers (Ireland) Ltd. Prior to joining Capita, he worked as a director of Prescient Fund Management Ltd. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore)
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firm expects to increase Clements Ferry facility headcount by more than 90 this year
NEW YORK, May 11 Intelsat SA on Thursday extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.