CAR president urges U.S., France to help fight rebels

BANGUI Dec 27 Central African Republic President Francois Bozize on Thursday urged the United States and former colonial master France to help push back rebel forces who have advanced towards the capital Bangui.

"We are asking our cousins the French and the United States, which are major powers, to help us push back the rebels to their initial positions in a way that will permit talks in Libreville to resolve this crisis," Bozize told a crowd at a main square in Bangui.

French President Francois Hollande had said earlier on Thursday that French soldiers stationed in the country would not be used to defend Bozize's government.