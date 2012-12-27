CAR president urges U.S., France to help fight rebels

BANGUI Dec 27 Central African Republic
President Francois Bozize on Thursday urged the United States
and former colonial master France to help push back rebel forces
who have advanced towards the capital Bangui.
"We are asking our cousins the French and the United States,
which are major powers, to help us push back the rebels to their
initial positions in a way that will permit talks in Libreville
to resolve this crisis," Bozize told a crowd at a main square in
Bangui.
French President Francois Hollande had said earlier on
Thursday that French soldiers stationed in the country would not
be used to defend Bozize's government.