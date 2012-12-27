French troops to protect its nationals, not CAR govt-Hollande

PARIS Dec 27 France maintains a presence in the
Central African Republic to protect its interests and French
citizens, not the government of President Francois Bozize,
French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.
"If we have a presence, it's not to protect a regime, it's
to protect our nationals and our interests and in no way to
intervene in the internal business of a country, in this case
the Central African Republic," Hollande said.
"Those days are over," Hollande added, speaking on the
sidelines of a visit to a wholesale food market outside Paris.