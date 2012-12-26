France deploys soldiers to protect embassy in CAR

PARIS Dec 26 France has deployed soldiers already in the Central African Republic to secure its embassy in the capital Bangui, after protesters threw stones at the embassy and some managed to enter the compound, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

President Francois Hollande ordered the ministry to take all measures to ensure the security of the embassy and French nationals in the country, his office said in a separate statement.

France has 250 soldiers in the country, based at Bangui's airport, for an existing peacekeeping mission, the defence ministry said.