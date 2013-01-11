UPDATE 5-Central African Republic signs peace deal with rebels

* Rebels agree to formation of unity government
* President Bozize vowed not to stand for re-election
* Mineral-rich country hit by poverty, conflicts
By Jean Rovys Dabany
LIBREVILLE, Jan 11 Central African Republic's
government and rebels agreed on Friday to the formation of a
national unity government under a ceasefire deal to end an
insurgency that swept to within striking distance of the
capital.
The agreement, signed in Gabon's coastal capital Libreville
after three days of talks mediated by regional neighbours,
averted the biggest threat to President Francois Bozize's decade
in charge of the mineral-rich former French colony.
Aid groups had warned that a rebel attack on the capital
Bangui could trigger a humanitarian crisis.
"God is great. He has spared us from the grave," Bozize told
reporters after arriving at Bangui airport late on Friday. "I
will finish my term, which ends in 2016."
Rebel spokesman Eric Massi said the deal was good for the
country's conflict-weary citizens, but warned fighting could
erupt again if the government failed to meet a list of rebel
demands included in the accord.
Massi said that among the Seleka rebel coalition's demands
was the release of political prisoners held by the government
and the withdrawal of most of the foreign forces deployed to
reinforce the country's military.
The deal also called for the transitional government to have
a prime minister drawn from the opposition, and for a
parliamentary election to be held within 12 months to replace
the current national assembly.
"We will judge Mr. Bozize's sincerity in the coming days,"
Massi told Reuters by telephone.
Seleka, a coalition of five separate rebel groups, launched
its insurgency in early December, accusing Bozize of reneging on
a 2007 peace deal supposed to provide jobs and money to
insurgents who laid down their weapons.
African countries - including Chad, Gabon, Cameroon, and
Congo - deployed hundreds of troops to shore up Bozize's army
after a string of defeats forced the army back to within 75
kilometers (45 miles) of Bangui.
The rebels had previously insisted that Bozize's resignation
was a precondition for peace and that the president, who seized
power in a Chadian-backed 2003 coup, should stand trial at the
International Criminal Court.
Chad President Idriss Deby, who attended the signing
ceremony, said the deal marked a good compromise.
"We have not undermined the integrity of the constitution of
Central African Republic. President Bozize was elected for a
five-year term and he should carry on until that is finished,"
Deby told reporters in Libreville.
'AID ORPHAN'
U.N. special envoy to Central African Republic, Margaret
Vogt, told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the
government and rebels needed to discuss why past peace deals had
failed to avoid history repeating itself.
"We are hopeful that the agreements that were signed today
in Libreville will contain the immediate flare-up and will calm
the situation in CAR," Vogt told the 15-member council via
videolink from Libreville.
"However, failure to go further to discuss the reasons for
the lack of implementation of previous agreements and to correct
these may lead to another meltdown, a few years down the line
again, as a result of lost expectations and frustrations."
Central African Republic is one of a number of countries in
the region where U.S. Special Forces are helping local soldiers
hunt down the Lord's Resistance Army, an unrelated rebel group
that has killed thousands of civilians across four nations.
The country remains one of the least developed on the planet
despite rich deposits of gold, diamonds and uranium.
Vogt described the Central African Republic as an "aid
orphan" and called for investment in peace and development to
prevent the country from "falling down a slippery slope."
She said security was fundamental and that the success of
the insurgency had been more a result of the failure of the
government security forces than of the capacity of the rebels,
adding that the army had "lost cohesion and the will to fight."
"Many of the soldiers simply dropped their weapons and
melted into the bush," Vogt said.
"The international community now needs to engage more
forcefully, both diplomatically and financially, to pull CAR
from the brink," she said, adding that U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon had given the country the "same level of priority
that he has accorded to Syria, Somalia and Mali".
The Security Council welcomed the peace deal in a statement
on Friday and called for it to be implemented quickly. It also
urged all parties to allow safe and unhindered aid access and
called for the release of civilians held by armed groups.