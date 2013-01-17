Central African Republic names new PM in line with peace deal

BANGUI Jan 17 Central African Republic
President Francois Bozize named a new prime minister from the
ranks of the opposition on Thursday in line with a peace accord
signed with rebels last week.
Nicolas Tiangaye, a lawyer and leader of the Republican
Convention for Social Progress, had been nominated by the Seleka
rebel movement following peace talks in Gabon's capital
Libreville.
"The president of the republic, head of state
decrees...(that) Nicolas Tiangaye is named prime minister, head
of government," stated the presidential order confirming the
appointment read on state radio.
The Seleka rebel alliance swept to within striking distance
of the capital Bangui last month, threatening to end Bozize's
decade-long rule over the mineral-rich former French colony and
forcing him to negotiate.
Under the deal, Bozize agreed to appoint a new prime
minister chosen by the rebels and political opposition.
Tiangaye will now pick ministers for a national unity
government to usher the country to a parliamentary election
within 12 months to replace the current National Assembly
dominated by Bozize's allies.
In exchange, the rebels declared a ceasefire and agreed that
Bozize would complete his current term in office, which ends in
2016.
"I am motivated by the concern to keep hope for the future
of Central African Republic and to work in favour of peace,"
Tiangaye told Reuters shortly after his appointment.
Selena, a coalition of five separate rebel groups, launched
its insurgency in early December, accusing Bozize of reneging on
a 2007 peace deal that promised to provide jobs and money to
insurgents who laid down their weapons.