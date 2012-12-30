CAR president says ready to form coalition govt with rebels

METALS-Supply concerns keep London copper near $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
BANGUI Dec 30 Central African Republic President Francois Bozize said on Sunday he was ready to form a coalition government with the Seleka rebel alliance and would not stand for re-election in 2016.
He told a news conference following a meeting with African Union Chairman Thomas Yayi Boni in the capital Bangui that he was ready for peace talks in Gabon, without conditions.
A three-week-old Seleka rebellion has advanced to within 75 km (45 miles) of Bangui, posing the most serious threat yet to Bozize's nearly 10 years in charge of the turbulent and resource-rich former French colony.
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT:INDIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder of the Hiranandani Group, joins us at 9:30 am to discuss on a variety of topics including the future of high-end luxury houses
* clarifies on news article titled “Alibaba owner invests in Globe unit” in the philippine star