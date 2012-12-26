CAR rebels pass last major town, close in on capital -sources

BANGUI Dec 26 Rebels in the Central African Republic advanced on the capital, Bangui, on Wednesday having passed the last remaining major government-controlled town to the north, three sources said.

A military source and an aid worker said the rebels had reached Damara, 75 km (47 miles) from Bangui, by late afternoon, having skirted Sibut, where some 150 Chadian soldiers had earlier been deployed to try and block a push south by a rebel coalition.

"It is true, they are at the gates of Bangui," a government official told Reuters, asking not to be named.