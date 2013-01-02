版本:
CAR rebels say to join peace talks, halt advance

BANGUI Jan 2 Central African Republic's rebel coalition said on Wednesday that fighters had been ordered to halt an advance on the capital and that representatives from the insurgency would join peace talks being organised in Libreville, Gabon.

"I have asked our forces not to move their positions starting today because we want to enter talks in Libreville for a political solution," Seleka rebel spokesman Eric Massi told Reuters by telephone from Paris.

"I am in discussion with our partners to come up with proposals to end the crisis but one solution could be a political transition that excludes (President Francois) Bozize."
