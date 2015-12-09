UPDATE 1-Cara Therapeutics' arthritis drug meets main goal in study

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Adds details, shares)
Dec 9 Cara Therapeutics Inc said its arthritis drug met the main goal of reducing pain in patients in the first mid-stage study.
The company's shares were up 8.7 percent at $16.50 in light premarket trading on Wednesday.
The oral drug, CR845, was being evaluated in patients with osteoarthritis in the knee or hip, the company said.
Osteoarthritis, also known as degenerative arthritis, is a type of disease that results from the degeneration of the cartilage and bone in the joints. The most common symptoms include joint pain and stiffness.
Cara Therapeutics said half of the patients who received the 5 mg dose of the oral drug reported at least 30 percent reduction in pain, at the end of the treatment period.
The company also said it plans to conduct a second mid-stage study of the drug next year.
Osteoarthritis, which affects about 27 million Americans, is most common in people older than 65 years.
The company' shares closed at $15.18 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.