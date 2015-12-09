UPDATE 1-Cara Therapeutics' arthritis drug meets main goal in study

(Adds details, shares)

Dec 9 Cara Therapeutics Inc said its arthritis drug met the main goal of reducing pain in patients in the first mid-stage study.

The company's shares were up 8.7 percent at $16.50 in light premarket trading on Wednesday.

The oral drug, CR845, was being evaluated in patients with osteoarthritis in the knee or hip, the company said.

Osteoarthritis, also known as degenerative arthritis, is a type of disease that results from the degeneration of the cartilage and bone in the joints. The most common symptoms include joint pain and stiffness.

Cara Therapeutics said half of the patients who received the 5 mg dose of the oral drug reported at least 30 percent reduction in pain, at the end of the treatment period.

The company also said it plans to conduct a second mid-stage study of the drug next year.

Osteoarthritis, which affects about 27 million Americans, is most common in people older than 65 years.

The company' shares closed at $15.18 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)