1 天前
Cara reports mixed results from pain drug trial, shares plunge
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 晚上8点37分 / 1 天前

Cara reports mixed results from pain drug trial, shares plunge

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc on Thursday reported mixed results from a pivotal trial testing the drug developer's chronic pain treatment in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee or hip.

Shares of the company fell 21.6 percent to $20 after the bell.

The drug developer was testing three dosages of the drug, CR845, against a placebo.

Two dosages of the drug - 1 mg and 2.5 mg - failed to meet the main goal of reducing pain intensity in patients, while the 5 mg dose exhibited a statistically significant reduction in joint pain, the company said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

