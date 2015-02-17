Harvey's, Swiss Chalet owner eyes IPO, sees major growth ahead

| TORONTO
TORONTO Feb 17 Privately-held Cara Operations
Ltd, the company behind Canadian restaurant staples Swiss Chalet
and burger chain Harvey's, is looking to go public again as it
aims to capitalize on the recent string of blockbuster
restaurant IPOs.
Canada's third-largest restaurant operator said there are
significant opportunities for growth over the next five to seven
years in its preliminary prospectus filed late last week, ahead
of the long weekend.
The prospectus did not give any details on the price or size
of the offering.
Cara, which operates 10 brands and more than 800 restaurants
across Canada, had C$1.71 billion in sales last year. It went
private in 2004 in a leveraged buy-out. Fairfax Financial
Holdings invested C$100 million in 2013.
"I don't know if they've got the secret sauce to make it a
go a second time," said Baskin Financial Services vice
president, Barry Schwartz, but added that the market does have
an appetite for it.
The move comes on the heels of successful initial public
offerings in the United States from trendy restaurant chains
like Shake Shack Inc last month and Habit Restaurants
earlier, as hungry investors look for the next Chipotle
Mexican Grill. Chipotle stock has sky-rocketed about
1,500 percent since it launched nine years ago.
Changing consumer tastes for higher quality, fresh and
customizable menu options have helped drive growth at
"fast-casual" restaurants in North America, with the market
becoming increasingly crowded and competitive.
Nearly three-quarters of Cara's restaurants are located in
Ontario, and going public could help them expand outside of
Canada's most populous province.
Cara's plan also follows the successful listing of
Restaurant Brands International, the new company formed
out of Burger King's takeover of Canadian coffee and doughnut
chain Tim Hortons. Its shares have surged more than 50 percent
since launching in December.
"Like Tim Horton's, they are also Canadian icons, but
there's a lot of hamburger chains, and seems to be more and more
coming everyday. That's going to put a lot of pressure on this
issue," said Schwartz, who said he would wait for a number of
quarters to monitor its results before considering the stock.
"I guess they saw the success (of Burger King and Shake
Shack) so, "me too". It doesn't mean you too should buy the
stock though."
The offering is being led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets
and RBC Capital Markets as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Alan Crosby)