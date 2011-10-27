CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Carbo Ceramics rides shale drilling boom, shares up

(Corrects period in paragraph 12 to July-September from April-June. The same error appeared in Update 1 as well.)

* Q3 EPS $1.59 vs est. $1.40

* Q3 rev $167.1 mln vs est. $157.1 mln

* Shares up 18 pct

Oct 27 Carbo Ceramics Inc's quarterly results handily beat estimates as demand for its chemical particles used in oil and gas drilling surged on strong activity in oil and gas shales, sending its shares up 18 percent.

The company, which topped profit estimates for a fourth straight quarter, also said it was optimistic about demand for its products in the next year despite broader economic uncertainty and commodity price fluctuation .

Carbo Ceramics makes ceramic proppants -- chemicals used to hold wells open after fracking, a controversial process in which water, sand and chemicals are blasted into shale wells.

Demand for proppants have surged as producers plow in billions of dollars into developing U.S. oil shale fields in a boom that is expected to last through 2012, even with the weak American economy.

The company's results assuaged investor concerns after it had warned in July that it was losing ground to rivals, which include French construction materials maker Saint-Gobain , Brazil's Mineracao Curimbaba and some manufacturers in Russia and China.

On Thursday, it said demand remained strong in most North American plays, including the Bakken, Colony Granite Wash, Eagle Ford, and Permian.

In a note to clients, Barclays Capital analyst James West said he believed Carbo Ceramics' third-quarter earnings had positive implications for the stock.

"Carbo's facilities continue to run at near-full capacity to satisfy strong demand in shale plays, especially in oil and liquids rich plays," he said.

The company has also started production ahead of schedule at its newest facility in Toomsboro, Georgia. The company's Millen, Georgia plant, with 500 million pounds of ceramic capacity, is expected to start production by the end of 2013.

Its 600 million pound resin-coating capacity facility in Marshfield, Wisconsin is on schedule for completion before year-end 2012.

Proppant sales volume in the quarter rose by 30 percent to 432 million pounds.

For the July-September quarter profit was $1.59 a share on revenue of $167.1 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.40 a share on revenue of $157.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Oilfield services provider's shares rose as much as 18 percent on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up 13 percent at $139.6 in morning trade.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)