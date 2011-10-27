CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Carbo Ceramics rides shale drilling boom, shares up

(Corrects period in paragraph 12 to July-September from
April-June. The same error appeared in Update 1 as well.)
* Q3 EPS $1.59 vs est. $1.40
* Q3 rev $167.1 mln vs est. $157.1 mln
* Shares up 18 pct
Oct 27 Carbo Ceramics Inc's quarterly
results handily beat estimates as demand for its chemical
particles used in oil and gas drilling surged on strong activity
in oil and gas shales, sending its shares up 18 percent.
The company, which topped profit estimates for a fourth
straight quarter, also said it was optimistic about demand for
its products in the next year despite broader economic
uncertainty and commodity price fluctuation .
Carbo Ceramics makes ceramic proppants -- chemicals used to
hold wells open after fracking, a controversial process in which
water, sand and chemicals are blasted into shale wells.
Demand for proppants have surged as producers plow in
billions of dollars into developing U.S. oil shale fields in a
boom that is expected to last through 2012, even with the weak
American economy.
The company's results assuaged investor concerns after it
had warned in July that it was losing ground to rivals, which
include French construction materials maker Saint-Gobain
, Brazil's Mineracao Curimbaba and some manufacturers
in Russia and China.
On Thursday, it said demand remained strong in most North
American plays, including the Bakken, Colony Granite Wash, Eagle
Ford, and Permian.
In a note to clients, Barclays Capital analyst James West
said he believed Carbo Ceramics' third-quarter earnings had
positive implications for the stock.
"Carbo's facilities continue to run at near-full capacity to
satisfy strong demand in shale plays, especially in oil and
liquids rich plays," he said.
The company has also started production ahead of schedule at
its newest facility in Toomsboro, Georgia. The company's
Millen, Georgia plant, with 500 million pounds of ceramic
capacity, is expected to start production by the end of 2013.
Its 600 million pound resin-coating capacity
facility in Marshfield, Wisconsin is on schedule for completion
before year-end 2012.
Proppant sales volume in the quarter rose by 30 percent to
432 million pounds.
For the July-September quarter profit was $1.59 a share on
revenue of $167.1 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting
a profit of $1.40 a share on revenue of $157.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Oilfield services provider's shares rose as much as 18
percent on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up
13 percent at $139.6 in morning trade.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)