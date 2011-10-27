UPDATE 3-Carbo plays down threat from Chinese imports

* Q3 EPS $1.59 vs est. $1.40

* Q3 rev $167.1 mln vs est. $157.1 mln

* Shares up 18 pct (Adds details from conference call, updates share movement)

Oct 27 Carbo Ceramics Inc said capacity additions will help it battle competition from Chinese companies rushing in to cash in on a shale gas drilling boom, a stark contrast from July, when it said rivals were closing in fast.

Carbo, which makes ceramic proppants used to hold wells open after hydraulic fracturing, has been aggressively expanding capacity.

On Thursday, the company, whose customers include Schlumberger Ltd and Halliburton Co , said it started production ahead of schedule at its newest facility in Toomsboro, Georgia. Its 500 million pounds ceramic capacity plant in Millen, Georgia, is expected to start production by the end of 2013.

The company's 600 million pound resin-coating capacity facility in Marshfield, Wisconsin, is on schedule for completion before year-end 2012.

"Carbo's facilities continue to run at near-full capacity to satisfy strong demand in shale plays, especially in oil and liquids-rich plays," Barclays Capital analyst James West said.

On a conference call with analysts, an executive said the company's products could fare better as rising manufacturing, transportation and forex costs impact Chinese products.

Carbo said it also stands to benefit from increasing focus on liquids-rich plays such as Eagle Ford and Granite Wash, which continue to see a rise in rig counts focused on horizontal drilling. The executive said a horizontal well consumes ten times more of the company's products than a vertical one.

The company, which topped profit estimates for a fourth straight quarter, also said it was optimistic about demand next year despite the broader economic uncertainty and commodity price fluctuation.

Demand for proppants have surged as producers plow in billions of dollars into developing U.S. oil shale fields in a boom that is expected to last through 2012, even with a weak American economy.

For the July-September quarter, profit was $1.59 a share on revenue of $167.1 million. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of $1.40 a share on revenue of $157.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The oilfield services provider's shares rose as much as 18 percent on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up 14 percent at $140.78 in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)