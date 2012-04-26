UPDATE 1-Carbo Ceramics profit misses as costs rise

April 26 Oilfield services provider Carbo Ceramics Inc's quarterly profit fell below analysts' expectations, hurt by an increase in costs on an industry-wide shift from gas to liquids-rich basins.

Net income at Carbo, which makes ceramic proppants used to hold wells open after hydraulic fracturing, came in at $30.3 million for the first quarter, or $1.31 per share, compared with $30.2 million, or $ 1.30 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $163.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected a net income of $1.42 per share, on revenue of $160.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Costs in the quarter were 16 percent higher.

Shares of the company closed at $89 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.