Carbo Ceramics profit beats on higher sales volume

July 26 Oilfield services provider Carbo
Ceramics Inc posted a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit as an increase in sales volume offset
difficult market conditions.
Carbo makes ceramic proppants used to hold wells open after
hydraulic fracturing.
Net income rose to $31.9 million, or $1.38 per share, from
$29.9 million, or $ 1.29 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $177.6 million.
Sales volume at its key North American market rose 17
percent while international proppant sales volume increased 20
percent.
Analysts on average had expected a net income of $1.28 per
share, on revenue of $162.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Carbo's shares, which have fallen about 56 percent in the
past year, closed at $80.62 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.