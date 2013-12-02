Quebec set to launch carbon market with first permit auction

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 2 Some of Quebec's biggest
polluters will be able to buy carbon permits at the Canadian
province's first such auction on Tuesday, a key step toward
linking its cap-and-trade program next year to a similar effort
in California.
The 40 or so emitters in Quebec will be on the hook to pay
for emissions from roughly 70 facilities.
Participation in the auction is likely to be limited to some
of the province's largest polluters, including metals companies
such as Rio Tinto Alcan and Xstrata, as well
as energy companies such as TransCanada Corp.
Smaller companies and speculators are also allowed to buy
permits at the auction to trade on secondary markets or bank for
use in later years, for example when the program expands to
cover businesses that distribute fuels in 2015.
Some Quebec emitters have already started hedging by
participating in California's auctions. Some will want to
practice at Quebec's auction, while others will want to carry
out marquis first trades.
Traders active in the year-old California carbon market said
it was difficult to forecast where the allowances would clear at
the inaugural auction.
"I've heard people say it will definitely clear at a
discount to California and others say it will clear at a
premium," said one trader, referring to the clearing price of
California's most recent auction, where allowances fetched a
year-low of $11.48 per tonne despite strong demand.
"I'm leaning toward a slight premium due to new auction
jitters. During the first auction, people come in who don't know
about bidding strategies and they tend to overpay."
Another trader said he was bearish on the Quebec auction and
expects participation to be weak.
"The rules for participation are quite restrictive and the
floor price is too high to attract serious arbitragers," he
said.
The floor price for the Quebec auction is C$10.75/t (US
$10.10). It is set to rise 5 percent plus inflation next year.
California's floor price during 2013 was US $10.71/t and is set
to increase to US $11.34/t in 2014, the state announced on
Monday.
The first trader said many California emitters, who will be
able to use Quebec permits to meet their compliance obligations,
are planning to wait to engage with the Quebec market until the
systems are fully linked next year.
"This year's result may not be indicative of future auctions
when holding joint auctions," he said.
California and Quebec are expected to hold their first joint
allowance auction next year, although the exact date for that
sale has yet to be announced.
The results of Quebec's first carbon auction will be
announced on Friday at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT).