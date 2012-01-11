ICE Futures Europe suspends CO2 broker CarbonDesk

LONDON Jan 11 ICE Futures Europe
has suspended the membership of London-based emissions brokers
CarbonDesk Group PLC until further notice, the
exchange said on its website on Wednesday.
"In accordance with ICE Futures Europe Regulations, the
Exchange has suspended the Membership permissions of
CarbonDesk," the exchange's note said.
ICE declined to give immediate further details about the
suspension. CarbonDesk was not immediately available for
comment.
CarbonDesk is active in spot, future and options trading in
emissions markets. It is listed on Plus, a UK-based stock and
derivatives exchange.
Its shares were suspended last October after it failed to
disclose yearly financial results.