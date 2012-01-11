ICE Futures Europe suspends CO2 broker CarbonDesk

LONDON Jan 11 ICE Futures Europe has suspended the membership of London-based emissions brokers CarbonDesk Group PLC until further notice, the exchange said on its website on Wednesday.

"In accordance with ICE Futures Europe Regulations, the Exchange has suspended the Membership permissions of CarbonDesk," the exchange's note said.

ICE declined to give immediate further details about the suspension. CarbonDesk was not immediately available for comment.

CarbonDesk is active in spot, future and options trading in emissions markets. It is listed on Plus, a UK-based stock and derivatives exchange.

Its shares were suspended last October after it failed to disclose yearly financial results.