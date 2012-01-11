UPDATE 1-ICE suspends CO2 broker CarbonDesk Ltd

* CarbonDesk Ltd entered CVA, appointed administrators

* EU emissions permits lost half of value in 2011

LONDON Jan 11 ICE Futures Europe has suspended the membership of London-based emissions brokers CarbonDesk Limited until further notice, the exchange said, after the firm said it could no longer pay creditors and named administrators.

"In accordance with ICE Futures Europe regulations, the exchange has suspended the membership permissions of CarbonDesk Limited (...) until further notice," a note on the exchange's website said.

The brokerage, a unit of CarbonDesk Group PLC, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last November CarbonDesk Group PLC said in a statement that its subsidiary had entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) as it no longer had enough cash to pay its debts, and it named administrators to take over management.

A CVA enables a company to reach an agreement with its creditors on the repayment of outstanding debts over a period of time.

Parent CarbonDesk Group PLC is active in spot, future and options trading in emissions markets. Its shares are listed on Plus, a UK-based stock and derivatives exchange, but the last trade was on Sept. 26, Reuters data shows.

CarbonDesk Group PLC said last October its shares were suspended after it failed to disclose yearly financial results.

Emissions markets have floundered over the past couple of years due to carbon permit theft, fraud and concerns about the EU economy. European carbon prices have dropped by around half in the past year.