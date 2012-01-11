UPDATE 1-ICE suspends CO2 broker CarbonDesk Ltd

* CarbonDesk Ltd entered CVA, appointed administrators
* EU emissions permits lost half of value in 2011
LONDON Jan 11 ICE Futures Europe has
suspended the membership of London-based emissions brokers
CarbonDesk Limited until further notice, the exchange said,
after the firm said it could no longer pay creditors and named
administrators.
"In accordance with ICE Futures Europe regulations, the
exchange has suspended the membership permissions of CarbonDesk
Limited (...) until further notice," a note on the exchange's
website said.
The brokerage, a unit of CarbonDesk Group PLC,
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Last November CarbonDesk Group PLC said in a statement that
its subsidiary had entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement
(CVA) as it no longer had enough cash to pay its debts, and it
named administrators to take over management.
A CVA enables a company to reach an agreement with its
creditors on the repayment of outstanding debts over a period of
time.
Parent CarbonDesk Group PLC is active in spot, future and
options trading in emissions markets. Its shares are listed on
Plus, a UK-based stock and derivatives exchange, but the last
trade was on Sept. 26, Reuters data shows.
CarbonDesk Group PLC said last October its shares were
suspended after it failed to disclose yearly financial results.
Emissions markets have floundered over the past couple of
years due to carbon permit theft, fraud and concerns about the
EU economy. European carbon prices have dropped by around half
in the past year.