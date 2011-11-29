TABLE-Companies exposed to carbon price crash

LONDON, Nov 29 Prices for U.N.-backed carbon credits fell to a new record low below 5 euros last week, as anxiety about economic growth fuelled panic selling.

The U.N.'s Clean Development Mechanism is already suffering from record credit issuance and uncertainty about its future after emissions-cutting pact the Kyoto Protocol expires in 2012.

Under the scheme, countries or private investors can finance projects that cut emissions of six greenhouse gases in countries without Kyoto targets in return for carbon credits.

Many project developers are thought to have some of their carbon portfolio unhedged, but have not disclosed how many credits are exposed to the current plunge in prices.

Below is a table outlining the main companies in the CDM, their portfolios and the number of carbon credits their projects are expected to generate by 2020.

The data comes from a UNEP Risoe database of registered projects except in cases specified otherwise.

Company Million credits Number of

by 2020 Projects Vitol** 300** 500 JP Morgan (Ecosecurities) 280* N/A Mitsubishi 251 121 Enel 170 56 EDF 156 108 Barclays Tricorona 111.7* N/A Natsource 107 20 Climate Change Capital 106 36 Noble 99.2 64 Marubeni 80.6 48 Camco International 72.5* 210 Endesa 75 48 Deutsche Bank 57 36 Rhodia 55.62 7 Goldman Sachs 52.8 4 Ineos 50.5 3 Natixis 50 18 RWE 50*** 140 Mercuria 48.67 58 Eon 42.3 11 Dong 41 26 Sindicatum 37.3 16 Trading Emissions 34.3 63

Source: Unep Risoe database of registered projects. In the case where more than one buyer was identified, total credit volume was divided equitably by number of buyers.

* Latest annual reports. In the case of JP Morgan and Barclays Capital figures were taken from last published annual reports in 2009 before de-listing. These figures include unregistered projects.

** Vitol press release

*** Credits expected by 2012 taken from RWE statement in 2010. (Reporting By Andrew Allan, Nina Chestney)