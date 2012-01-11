UPDATE 1-EIB raises 97.8 mln eur from CO2 permit sales

* January carbon sales report scheduled for Feb. 9

* EIB aims to use exchanges for carbon sales in Q1

* Carbon permit auctions will start in Q2

LONDON, Jan 11 The European Investment Bank (EIB) has raised 97.8 million euros ($124.07 million) from its sale of 12 million European Union carbon permits in December, fetching an average price of 8.15 euros a tonne, the bank said on Wednesday.

Its sales of EU Allowances for December 2013 delivery were carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter (OTC) market, the Luxembourg-headquartered bank said in its first monthly report on carbon sales volume.

The volumes sold per trading day varied between 200,000 and 1.1 million during the reporting month, an EIB statement said.

The EIB has the mandate to sell 200 million EUAs by October and revenue from the sales will be used to spur various renewable energy and carbon capture and storage projects across the 27-nation bloc.

The bank aims to start selling allowances directly on exchanges some time in the first quarter, while online auctions will follow in the second quarter of this year, a senior official at the bank told reporters in a conference call.

Last October, the bank named Germany's European Energy Exchange and UK-based ICE Futures Europe to help it sell up to 300 million carbon permits sourced from a new entrants' reserve for the EU carbon scheme's third phase (2013-2020).

Details of EIB's carbon permit sales will be published each month, with the next report scheduled for release on Feb. 9.

The bank has said it plans to sell a second tranche totaling 100 million permits after the end of the first tranche, although a start date has yet to be set.

The EUA sales come at a time when carbon prices are struggling to recover from record low levels, as demand has been crippled by slowing economic growth prospects and a glut of permit supply. Prices had lost around half their value in 2011.

The price collapse means there will be less money from the EUA sales going towards cleaner energy projects than initially planned.

EUAs for December 2013 delivery closed at 7.60 euros a tonne on Wednesday.