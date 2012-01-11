UPDATE 1-EIB raises 97.8 mln eur from CO2 permit sales

* January carbon sales report scheduled for Feb. 9
* EIB aims to use exchanges for carbon sales in Q1
* Carbon permit auctions will start in Q2
LONDON, Jan 11 The European Investment
Bank (EIB) has raised 97.8 million euros ($124.07 million) from
its sale of 12 million European Union carbon permits in
December, fetching an average price of 8.15 euros a tonne, the
bank said on Wednesday.
Its sales of EU Allowances for December 2013 delivery were
carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter (OTC)
market, the Luxembourg-headquartered bank said in its first
monthly report on carbon sales volume.
The volumes sold per trading day varied between 200,000 and
1.1 million during the reporting month, an EIB statement said.
The EIB has the mandate to sell 200 million EUAs by October
and revenue from the sales will be used to spur various
renewable energy and carbon capture and storage projects across
the 27-nation bloc.
The bank aims to start selling allowances directly on
exchanges some time in the first quarter, while online auctions
will follow in the second quarter of this year, a senior
official at the bank told reporters in a conference call.
Last October, the bank named Germany's European Energy
Exchange and UK-based ICE Futures Europe to help it sell
up to 300 million carbon permits sourced from a new entrants'
reserve for the EU carbon scheme's third phase (2013-2020).
Details of EIB's carbon permit sales will be published each
month, with the next report scheduled for release on Feb. 9.
The bank has said it plans to sell a second tranche totaling
100 million permits after the end of the first tranche, although
a start date has yet to be set.
The EUA sales come at a time when carbon prices are
struggling to recover from record low levels, as demand has been
crippled by slowing economic growth prospects and a glut of
permit supply. Prices had lost around half their value in 2011.
The price collapse means there will be less money from the
EUA sales going towards cleaner energy projects than initially
planned.
EUAs for December 2013 delivery closed at 7.60
euros a tonne on Wednesday.