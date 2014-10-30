Rio 2016 says it will offset 3.6 mln tonnes of emissions at Games

Oct 30 The Rio 2016 local organizing committee
set a target on Thursday to offset the total amount of
greenhouse gases estimated to be produced by the world's largest
multi-sport event.
The Olympic Games are expected to generate 3.6 million
tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), mostly due to
traveling and accommodation of spectators, the local organizing
committee (LOC) said.
That number is slightly larger than what was released by the
London 2012 Games, at around 3.4 million tonnes of CO2e.
Rio 2016 LOC said, however, that it has no intention to tap
carbon markets for their neutralization program. Instead, they
will use a combination of projects from the public and private
sectors.
Organizers of large sports events such as the Olympics and
the soccer World Cup have tried to reduce their carbon
footprints in a response to criticism from environmental groups.
The London Games had its emissions partially neutralized,
while the Sochi Winter Olympics and the Brazil World Cup this
year already reached full compensation.
Rio's committee said Dow Chemical will be its official
carbon partner, in charge of offsetting 2 million tonnes of
CO2e.
Dow plans to reach the emissions reductions by implementing
programs such as a fuel switch at power installations in its
plants in Brazil.
It will also calculate the reductions achieved with the use
of some of its products in the agriculture and the food
processing sectors in the country.
Rio's government will complement the Games' carbon footprint
offsetting with a reforestation program for degraded areas of
the Atlantic Rainforest.
