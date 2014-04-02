SGS moving climate project audit business to India to cut costs

| LONDON, April 2
LONDON, April 2 International certification firm
SGS is moving its Britain-based auditing business for
clean energy projects to India in an attempt to cut costs, the
company's head of environmental services said on Wednesday.
Geneva-based SGS is one of the main auditors of projects
under the U.N.'s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) - a programme
under the Kyoto Protocol to help fund climate change mitigation
efforts in poor countries while generating carbon offsets for
investors.
A collapse in demand for the offsets has led offset prices
to crash by some 99 percent in the past five years to around
0.15 euro ($0.21) each, prompting several auditors to scale back
or pull out completely.
"There's no doubt there's been a drop in business ... but
we're seeing continued activity in China, India, the Middle East
and, to a lesser extent, South America, so we're moving closer
to the market," Peter Possemiers, SGS' executive vice president
of environmental services, said by telephone.
SGS, which also provides technical advice and training to
industries including oil and gas, agriculture, mining,
construction and chemicals, expects to complete the move within
six months.
Possemiers said the firm would reassign the small UK-based
CDM team of around four people to other internal roles.
Last month, Norway-based DNV GL - the largest project
auditor under the U.N. scheme - shut its CDM validation and
verification business after the plummeting offset prices caused
investment in the programme to dry up.
CDM participants have warned that poor ambition from
countries to cut their greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with
low offset prices, could lead to an irreversible deterioration
of investment in the scheme and its underlying infrastructure.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros)
(Editing by Dale Hudson)