RPT-COLUMN-Carbon capture's energy penalty problem: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 6 SaskPower's Boundary
Dam Unit #3, the first utility-scale power plant to be fitted
with carbon capture and storage (CCS), has produced a surge in
media interest since becoming operational this month.
But it also illustrates the formidable challenges that must
be overcome before CCS is ready to play a significant role in
the fight against climate change.
Refurbishing the 45-year old Unit #3 to extend its life for
another 30 years and retrofitting it with equipment to capture
carbon dioxide emissions has cost almost C$1.3 billion,
according to the company's accounts, about three times as much
as a similar-sized plant without CCS.
SaskPower received $240 million from Canada's government to
help with construction costs and will realise additional
revenues from the sale of CO2 to an enhanced oil recovery
project. But the high capital costs of Unit #3 underscore how
far away CCS remains from being competitive with conventional
power stations or renewables such as wind and solar.
SaskPower insists that the lessons learned from building the
plant and CCS system mean that it could be done much more
cheaply next time. But construction cost is not the only problem
with the plant.
The refurbished and retrofitted Unit #3 is also much less
efficient than its predecessor. It will supply "over 110
megawatts" of electricity to the grid compared with 139 MW
previously, a reduction of around 20 percent, according to
SaskPower.
The reduction in net output is in line with published
estimates for the "energy penalty" imposed by CCS systems, which
is the major barrier to their widespread adoption.
PRICE TO PAY
Separating CO2 from the other gases in the plant's exhaust
stream (mainly nitrogen and water vapour), compressing it,
transporting it by pipeline and injecting it deep underground
under high pressure all need a substantial amount of work and
consume a significant amount of the heat and electrical output
from the power plant.
Published estimates for the size of this "energy penalty" at
a typical power plant vary. Researchers at Britain's Imperial
College put it at around 20 percent ("Carbon capture technology:
future fossil fuel use and mitigating climate change" Nov 2010).
But scientists at Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology (MIT) suggested the penalty could range anywhere from
a theoretical lower bound of 11 percent to as much as 40
percent, with 29 percent as a good target ("The energy penalty
of post-combustion CO2 capture and storage" Jan 2009).
The penalty must be paid by burning more fuel or reducing
the net amount of electricity supplied. In Unit #3's case, the
project planners opted for lower net electrical output.
Net output from Unit #3 has fallen around 20 percent, but
the upgrade is likely to have involved an improved steam
generator and turbines, which would otherwise have increased
output.
The underlying energy penalty probably falls within the
20-30 percent range, in line with the central estimates produced
by most researchers.
POLICY SUPPORT
The most modern ultra-supercritical coal power plants can
achieve a thermal efficiency of up to about 45 percent.
Retrofitting an ultra-supercritical power plant would reduce
its thermal efficiency to around 35 percent, a penalty of around
25 percent.
But for less-efficient supercritical and sub-critical power
plants, with initial thermal efficiencies of less than 40
percent and in some cases less than 30 percent, the penalty
could amount to 40 percent or even 50 percent of the plant's
total electrical output.
Even a 20-30 percent energy penalty is enormous and would
radically affect the operations of coal-fired power plants in
North America and the rest of the world if all power plants were
retrofitted with CCS systems.
Retrofitting all coal-fired plants in the United States
would increase coal consumption by 400-600 million tonnes per
year, or cut their net electrical output by 75-100 gigawatts,
more than the peak demand of California, according to the
Harvard and MIT researchers.
In practice, it would not be cost-effective to retrofit the
entire fleet. It would make more sense to retrofit only the most
modern and efficient plants, retire older ones and replace them
with new capacity.
Given the enormous practical impact of the energy penalty,
there is intense interest in finding ways to reduce it.
Most of the energy consumed in the CCS process is used in
capturing and compressing CO2 in the first place.
Researchers are trying to find ways to separate CO2 more
efficiently from the other gases in the exhaust stream and run
the compression system using some of the heat that would
otherwise be wasted from the power plant.
But even with those measures, CCS will only be competitive
if the energy penalty is offset by carbon taxes, carbon prices,
or other policy measures to level the playing field by pushing
up the cost of electricity from other fossil fuel plants.
So in the longer term, the outlook for CCS is really a
gamble on the outlook for carbon prices, taxes and tough
emission controls, rather than a technology problem.
