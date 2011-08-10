Carbonite IPO prices at $10 -underwriter

BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics purchases equipment from Orbotech Asia
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)
NEW YORK Aug 10 Carbonite, which sells Web-based computer backup products, priced shares in its initial public offering at the bottom of a lowered range on Wednesday, according to an underwriter.
The company and its owners priced 6.25 million shares at $10 each, raising about $62.5 million. The company on Wednesday lowered its expected price range to $10 to $11 per share from $15 to $17 per share. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 South African pulp and paper maker Sappi will invest $305 million in North America and Europe to increase its packaging capacity, the firm said on Wednesday after releasing its first-quarter results.
Feb 8 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.