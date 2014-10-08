Spain's Carbures shares suspended after auditor questions accounts

MADRID Oct 8 Trading in the shares of Spanish
engineering and manufacturing group Carbures was
suspended from Madrid's alternative stock exchange (MAB) on
Wednesday at the company's request after its auditor questioned
changes to its accounts.
Carbures, with a stock market value of 405 million
euros($512 million), specializes in carbon fiber for planes,
trains, ships and cars and has dual headquarters in Spain and
the United States, where it is based in South Carolina.
In a statement, Carbures said it had classified deals by the
parent company as being with third parties, but auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) had doubts over this
designation. It gave no further details of the deals in
question.
Carbures, which requested the trading suspension while it
addresses the issue, said the matter was due to a reformulation
of its accounts as it prepares to list on Spain's main market, a
plan it still intends to press ahead with.
No-one at PWC could immediately be reached for comment.
Shares in Carbures made their market debut in early 2012 and
rose to a peak of 10 euros two years later, before losing about
half their value and closing on Tuesday at 5.32 euros.
Carbures was one of four companies which in July set out
plans to leave the MAB, whose disclosure requirements are less
stringent than for Spain's main market, after investor
confidence in the junior market was hit by the collapse of
wireless provider Gowex following its admission of false
accounting.
(1 US dollar = 0.7906 euro)
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing
by Paul Day and David Holmes)