Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies

* First Data's largest buy since 2003 -CEO
* $750 mln deal includes all stock, debts -statement
* Target close in Q3 2017
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has
agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect
Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies
said on Tuesday.
First Data will pay $15.00 per share in cash for
CardConnect, whose stock jumped to as much as $15.15, indicating
some investors expect a better offer.
The deal would be the largest acquisition by First Data
since 2003 and will help bolster it as an independent software
vendor and in enterprise resource planning systems, according to
Chairman and CEO Frank Bisignano.
"We didn't have access to their technology and they didn't
distribute all our options. We talked about expense synergies
but it's the ability to grow our ISV and ERP solutions that was
key," Bisignano told Reuters in a telephone interview.
ERP systems allow companies to combine different process
management systems on one platform.
First Data was acquired by buyout firm KKR & Co for
$29 billion in 2007, just before the global financial crisis. A
$3.5 billion equity raising to help strengthen its balance sheet
was completed in 2014, before an initial public offering in
2015, which raised $2.6 billion.
Reducing the company's debt has been one of Bisignano's main
tasks since he was appointed CEO in 2013. Debt has fallen from
around 10-times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization) when he arrived to low-6-times
currently. It aims to be at 4-times by the end of 2019, he said.
"There are two key missions: continuing to grow the company
and to pay down our debt," Bisignano said. "There are
opportunities out there, and this was an incredibly attractive
opportunity, so we deployed our capital accordingly."
First Data will fund the purchase with its own cash,
supplemented by money from existing credit facilities, according
to the statement. The deal is to close in the third quarter.
Allen & Company and FT Partners were the respective
financial advisers to First Data and CardConnect.
(Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)