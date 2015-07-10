Edwards Lifesciences to buy heart device maker for $400 mln

July 10 Edwards Lifesciences Corp said it
would buy privately held heart device maker CardiAQ Valve
Technologies Inc for up to $400 million to expand its portfolio
of less-invasive mitral valve replacement devices.
The deal comes nearly two months after Edwards stopped
enrolling patients for a study of its less-invasive mitral heart
valve device, Fortis.
The company will pay $350 million in cash for CardiAQ and
the rest will be paid on achievement of certain regulatory
milestones.
Edwards launched a catheter-based aortic valve replacement
device in the United States in 2011 and it is now trying to
adapt the technology for mitral valves.
Transcatheter products, which allow the valve to be threaded
through the arteries to the heart, provide an alternative to
open-heart surgery.
Edwards said on Friday it would restart enrollment for the
study. The company said it expected the CardiAQ deal to be
slightly dilutive to 2015 earnings.
The Irvine, California-based company's shares closed at
$147.16 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)