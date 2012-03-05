US court blocks DEA's Florida suspension of Cardinal

WASHINGTON, March 5 A U.S. appeals court
has agreed to temporarily allow Cardinal Health Inc to
continue distributing strictly-controlled prescription drugs
from a Florida facility, blocking a Drug Enforcement
Administration order to suspend shipments.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit issued an order late on Friday temporarily lifting a
Feb. 3 DEA suspension that was issued because of concerns that
Cardinal was not adequately watching for prescription abuse.
The DEA has said that Cardinal either knew or should have
known that four of its customers, including two CVS Caremark
Corp pharmacies, were inappropriately filling
prescriptions for oxycodone, a potentially highly-addictive
painkiller, from its Lakeland, Florida facility.
Cardinal, one of the country's largest drug distributors,
said it had already cut off supplies to two of the pharmacies
before the DEA's suspension order. It cut supplies to the
remaining two pharmacies as soon as the DEA issued its order.
Initially a federal district court judge blocked the DEA
order but last week agreed to let it take effect, a move that
would have forced Cardinal to supply pharmacies from a facility
further away. Cardinal appealed the decision.
The appeals court in Washington late Friday granted
Cardinal's request and issued a stay pending further
proceedings. The court ordered Cardinal to file its emergency
motion by March 14 and the DEA to file its response by March 16,
according to the court docket.
An administrative hearing of Cardinal's Lakeland license is
scheduled to begin at the DEA on April 3. That process could
take as long as a year to play out as both sides present their
cases.
The DEA judge will then make a recommendation to the DEA's
administrator, Michele Leonhart, who will make a ruling.
Leonhart signed the initial order to suspend Cardinal's license.
The case is Cardinal Health Inc v. Justice Department et al
in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit, No. 12-5061.