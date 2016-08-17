United Bankshares in talks to buy Cardinal Financial - Bloomberg

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 United Bankshares Inc is in talks to buy rival lender Cardinal Financial Corp, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The people said the deal was yet to be finalized and could still fall through. (bloom.bg/2bmyYSq)
The companies were not immediately available for comment.
Cardinal, which has total assets worth $4.2 billion, had a market value of about $837 million as of Tuesday's close.
United has headquarters in Washington D.C. and Charleston, West Virginia, with offices in Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Cardinal's offices are in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.
Cardinal shares were up about 3 percent at $26.55 in light premarket trading. United shares were down 0.6 percent at $38.77. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.