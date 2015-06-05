UPDATE 2-Cardinal Health to buy generics distributor for $1.12 bln

* Deal gives Cardinal Health more generic volume
* To add more than 15 cents/share to adj profit in 2016
(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Amrutha Penumudi
June 5 Cardinal Health Inc said it would
buy privately held drug distributor Harvard Drug Group for $1.12
billion to boost volumes of its generic distribution business.
The deal comes in the wake of drugstore CVS Health Corp's
offer to buy specialty drug supplier Omnicare Inc
to expand its ability to distribute drugs to senior care
service providers.
The Livonia, Michigan-based Harvard Drug Group, a
distributor of generic and over-the-counter drugs, had revenue
of about $450 million in 2014, Cardinal Health said.
"(The deal) adds additional generic volume that Cardinal can
leverage by running through its distribution channel and Red Oak
venture, and in the process, probably make it quite a bit more
profitable," William Blair analyst John Kreger said.
The deal will also expand Cardinal's telemarketing division.
Cardinal Health, the second-largest U.S. drug distributor by
revenue, said it expects the deal to add more than 15 cents per
share to adjusted earnings from continuing operations in 2016
and 17 cents per share in 2017.
Cardinal Health agreed in March to buy Johnson & Johnson's
cardiology and endovascular products unit Cordis for
$1.9 billion.
The company will fund the deal with existing cash and new
debt. It expects to issue $1.5 billion of new debt related to
these two acquisitions.
The deal is expected to close in the beginning of fiscal
year 2016.
Cardinal Health said it expects 2016 adjusted earnings from
continuing operations to be $4.75-$5.05 per share, largely above
the average analyst expectation of $4.89 according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Jones Day was Cardinal Health's legal adviser on the deal.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Don Sebastian)