版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 20:12 BJT

Cardinal Health quarterly revenue rises about 5 percent

Feb 7 Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business, which more than offset generic pricing pressure.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $324 million, or $1.02 per share, for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $326 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $33.15 billion from $31.45 billion.

(Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐