Cardinal Health quarterly revenue rises about 5 percent

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business, which more than offset generic pricing pressure.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $324 million, or $1.02 per share, for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $326 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $33.15 billion from $31.45 billion.
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.