版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 19:10 BJT

Cardinal Health quarterly revenue rises 3.8 pct

May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.

Cardinal's results come nearly two weeks after the drug distributor said it expected full-year adjusted earnings at the lower end of its forecast, underscoring the U.S. drug distribution industry's struggles with falling generic drug prices.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell marginally to $381 million, or $1.20 per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $386 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.8 percent to $31.82 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐