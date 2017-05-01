UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health quarterly profit ahead of estimates

(Adds details)
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong
performance in its medical unit even as the drug distributor
continues to face declining generic drug prices.
Cardinal's results come nearly two weeks after the drug
distributor said it expected full-year adjusted earnings at the
lower end of its forecast, underscoring the U.S. drug
distribution industry's struggles with falling generic drug
prices.
Net earnings attributable to the company fell marginally to
$381 million, or $1.20 per share, in the third quarter ended
March 31, from $386 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.53 per share, beating
analysts' average estimate of $1.46, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cardinal Health, which also makes surgical apparel and
gloves, said last month it would add heft to its growing medical
products business through a $6.1 billion deal for Medtronic
Plc's medical supplies units.
Cardinal Health, which reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 forecast,
said quarterly revenue rose 3.8 percent to $31.82 billion, below
analysts' estimate of $32.30 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)