UPDATE 1-US drug distributor Cardinal Health's profit beats estimates

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand in its medical products business that helped make up for weak generic drug prices.

Profit in Cardinal Health's medical unit rose 13 percent to $138 million in the fourth quarter ended June 30, reflecting robust demand for post-acute care products.

The company's medical business distributes medical, surgical and laboratory products to hospitals and other healthcare providers.

Cardinal Health, which also makes surgical apparel and gloves, said in April it would bolster its growing medical products business through a $6.1 billion deal for Medtronic Plc's medical supplies units.

Cardinal's pharmaceutical unit posted a 7 percent decline in profit, largely due to low generic drug prices.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $274 million, or 86 cents per share in the quarter, from $333 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Cardinal earned $1.31 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.24, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $32.97 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)