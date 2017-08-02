FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 1-US drug distributor Cardinal Health's profit beats estimates
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 中午11点56分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-US drug distributor Cardinal Health's profit beats estimates

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand in its medical products business that helped make up for weak generic drug prices.

Profit in Cardinal Health's medical unit rose 13 percent to $138 million in the fourth quarter ended June 30, reflecting robust demand for post-acute care products.

The company's medical business distributes medical, surgical and laboratory products to hospitals and other healthcare providers.

Cardinal Health, which also makes surgical apparel and gloves, said in April it would bolster its growing medical products business through a $6.1 billion deal for Medtronic Plc's medical supplies units.

Cardinal's pharmaceutical unit posted a 7 percent decline in profit, largely due to low generic drug prices.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $274 million, or 86 cents per share in the quarter, from $333 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Cardinal earned $1.31 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.24, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $32.97 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below