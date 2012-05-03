版本:
Cardinal posts higher quarterly earnings

May 3 Cardinal Health Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday as strength in its pharmaceutical business offset weakness in its medical products operation.

Net earnings rose to $333.4 million, or 95 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $246.0 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent to $26.92 billion.

