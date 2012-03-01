UPDATE 2-US judge allows DEA to suspend Cardinal license

* DEA wins a round in prescription drug abuse battle
* Cardinal says it already cut off pharmacy supplies
* Appeals decision on Florida license to appeals court
* DEA judge due to begin hearings April 3
By Toni Clarke and Anna Yukhananov
Feb 29 A federal judge allowed the
government to suspend Cardinal Health Inc's license to
distribute potentially addictive drugs from a Florida facility,
part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's battle against
prescription drug abuse.
The ruling on Wednesday was an initial victory for
government efforts to force drug wholesalers to play a bigger
role in fighting drug abuse, and may crimp Cardinal's business
for the next 12 months.
Judge Reggie Walton of the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia had previously given Cardinal a temporary
restraining order to block the suspension of the Lakeland
facility, which serves about 2,700 drug stores or hospitals,
while it pleads its case to a judge within the DEA.
Cardinal said it was appealing Wednesday's decision to the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
"We want to be part of a new, more effective solution to
stop prescription drug abuse, without disrupting legitimate
use," the company said in a statement.
The DEA ordered the current suspension on Feb. 3, saying
Cardinal knew, or should have known, that four of its customers,
including two CVS Caremark Corp pharmacies, were
inappropriately filling prescriptions for the painkiller
oxycodone.
Cardinal, one of the country's largest drug distributors,
said it had already cut off supplies to two of the pharmacies
before the DEA's suspension order. It cut supplies to the
remaining two pharmacies as soon as the DEA issued its order.
Walton said on Wednesday that after getting more information
from the DEA, he agreed with the decision to suspend Cardinal's
license.
"I think DEA is correct that companies have an obligation to
police themselves... and to be proactive in assessing whether
diversion (of controlled substances) is taking place," Walton
said during a court hearing.
Morningstar analyst Matthew Coffina said Walton's ruling
could cause Cardinal to lose some market share, at least in the
short run, to competitors such as McKesson Corp and
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
Coffina said it is also likely to force all distributors to
invest more money in policing the pharmacies they serve.
"It's a negative for the distributors more broadly to the
extent that they are going to be held accountable for the
actions of pharmacies," he said.
Shares of Cardinal closed 1.3 percent lower, while McKesson
gained 1.2 percent and AmerisourceBergen slipped 0.9 percent.
The judge said he did not believe Cardinal would suffer
'irreparable harm' because of the suspension, as it had
recovered its business after a previous suspension of Lakeland
in 2007.
An administrative hearing of Cardinal's Lakeland license is
scheduled to begin at the DEA on April 3. That process could
take as long as a year to play out as both sides present their
cases.
The DEA judge will then make a recommendation to the DEA's
administrator, Michele Leonhart, who will make a ruling.
Leonhart signed the initial order to suspend Cardinal's license.
FIGHTING ABUSE
The case comes as prescription drug abuse has surged in the
United States, eclipsing the abuse of most illicit drugs,
including heroin and cocaine.
Distributors such as Cardinal argue they are unfairly
targeted because it is easier for the DEA to attack a
distributor than the thousands of doctors who write the
prescriptions.
"DEA does not regulate the practice of medicine. And if
anything, a wholesaler is in even less of a position to do so,"
said Randolph Moss, the attorney arguing on behalf of Cardinal.
"It doesn't regulate doctors, and it doesn't regulate
patients," he said, adding that the company was doing its best
to prevent prescription drug abuse.
For its part, the DEA argues distributors have an obligation
to ensure none of the controlled drugs that go out their doors
land in the wrong hands.
"Cardinal ... is facilitating diversion when it does not
take adequate measures to prevent diversion," said Lee Reeves,
an attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, who argued on
behalf of the DEA.
Every entity that handles controlled narcotics, from
physician to pharmacy to manufacturer, must register with the
DEA and the agency says each entity must monitor the next.
The DEA said distributors are required to design systems
that detect suspicious orders, and Cardinal failed to do so.
Cardinal says it took significant steps to rebuild its
systems and hire new personnel after DEA suspended the license
at the same Lakeland facility in 2007.
It also argues there is no "imminent danger" to the public
as the affected pharmacies are no longer allowed to dispense
controlled drugs.
The case is Cardinal Health Inc. V. Holder, U.S. District
Court, District of Columbia, No. 12-185.